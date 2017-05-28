Dalkeith developer supports veterans’ charity

Dalkeith-based veterans’ support charity Lothian Veterans’ Centre has received a donation of £1,000 from family housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel Homes’ Building Communities Fund.

The much-needed donation will allow Lothian Veterans’ Centre to develop the support services it offers to both veterans and their families, helping them with housing, employment and training courses.

Mactaggart & Mickel Homes has a history of supporting good causes. The Building Communities Fund was created to continue the company’s ongoing efforts to help organisations and projects which enhance the lives of people within their local communities.

The fund is open throughout the year to applications from charities, community groups, sports teams and schools within a five mile radius of any live Mactaggart & Mickel Homes development like Thornybank Green in Dalkeith.

Joanne Casey, director at Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, said: “The work that Lothian Veterans’ Centre does for ex-service personnel and their families is close to our hearts here at Mactaggart & Mickel Homes. We have been involved in a number of housing projects for veterans and have seen first-hand the difference organisations like this can make, and it is a privilege for us to be able to provide our support.”

Steven Williams from Lothian Veterans Centre, added: “This funding from Mactaggart & Mickel Homes will help us to continue providing free training courses to local veterans, improving their employability skills and job prospects.

“The ‘drop in’ service is an important part of our work as we are able to provide information and advice, without an appointment, to ensure veterans have an effective transition back into the local community and civilian life.”

For more information on the fund and to make an application please visit www.macmic.co.uk/BCF