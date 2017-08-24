Dalkeith Girls’ Brigade welcomes new members

Girls’ Brigade is all about making new friends, discovering new things and above all, having fun!

Whether you’re five, 18 or any age in between, Girls’ Brigade girls really do pack the whole world into one night a week. The girls enjoy lots of different activities from crafts and competitions, to drama and displays. There are opportunities to widen you horizons too, by learning new skills, gaining awards and making a difference in your local community.

The Dalkeith Girls’ Brigade meets every Friday in term time in Dalkeith Baptist Church, North Wynd, Dalkeith (behind the Bank of Scotland). Girls from P1-7 from 6.15pm to 7.30pm and S1 to S6 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

There’s no need to book a space, just come along. Find them on Facebook – GB Dalkeith.