Dalkeith man following in his father’s footsteps

A former Dalkeith civil servant is following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a Church of Scotland minister.

Neil Watson was ordained and inducted into Belhaven Parish Church in Dunbar, linked with nearby Spott Parish Church, in East Lothian last Thursday.

His father, Rev Mike Watson, locum minister at Cockenzie and Port Seton: Chalmers Memorial Parish Church, said he and his wife Jacqui were “extremely proud” of him.

The service at Belhaven Parish Church was led by Rev David Scott, minister of the Parish of Traprain and Moderator of Lothian Presbytery.

Neil Watson (35), who is married to Elizabeth and grew up in Dalkeith, said his dad, also a former civil servant who was ordained as a local minister in 2013, was a great role model and inspiration to him.

“I am excited about my new role and my passion is to see God moving in the Lothians, and ultimately our entire nation,” he said.

“I hope to inspire and lead people to a closer and deeper relationship with God, through Jesus, and to help those that want to see their lives transformed by that relationship.

“I truly believe that transformed people can transform society and nations.

“I can think of no better way of ushering in more of the Kingdom by seeking to be more like Jesus.”

Mr Watson, a gifted musician who attended Dalkeith High School, worked for Historic Scotland for 10 years, latterly as a project manager in the office of the chief executive.

He holds a Bachelor of Divinity with honours degree from New College in Edinburgh and did his probation at Gorebridge Parish Church.

Mr Watson completed placements at churches in Loanhead, Musselburgh and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

He said: “As much as I like project management, I felt I was moving further away from doing things that I felt were impacting on people.

“While I didn’t see it at the time, all my life experiences have been training me for what I am about to step into.

“Whether that is the opportunity to use my musical gifts, leading teams or drawing on my administration and project management skills.

“It will all hold me in good stead.”

Mr Watson Snr, who worked as a civil servant for 36 years, is a former session clerk at St John’s in Kings Park Church in Dalkeith.

He “preached in” his son at his first service as a parish minister on Sunday.

Mr Watson Snr said: “As Neil’s Dad and friend, it was a joy and an honour to share his journey into ministry from Enquiry and Discernment right through to his ordination.

“Both his Mum and I are extremely proud of him and all that he has achieved in his life to date.

“We are prayerfully looking forward to him fulfilling God’s call on his life to ministry in the parishes of Belhaven and Spott.”

Asked if he had any advice for his son, Mr Watson said he would encourage him to “keep grounded” in Scripture, prayer and preach the Gospel.

“I have told him to be approachable and love his parishioners, put an arm round them if they need it and be there for them,” he added.