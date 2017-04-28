Dalkeith park welcomes tractor trail

Staff at Dalkeith Country Park have put its new tractor fleet through its paces – the fleet forms part of a new toddler tractor trail which opened this month.

The mini John Deere tractors and a new landscaped track are just the latest elements of an ongoing investment programme at the park. Fort Douglas, the redesigned and revamped play park, opened in July last year.

In addition to the tractor trail, new facilities include a toddler agility course, as well as new steps to make it easier for parents to meet their children at the bottom of the giant slide. With additional seating, new signage and two horse boxes, booths for entry tickets and refreshments all part of the park’s evolution.

Andrew Elmer, visitor services manager at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “The team here couldn’t resist taking our new tractors for a spin and we hope our younger visitors to Fort Douglas will enjoy them as much as we did. Our brand new track is a part of our response to feedback from families, all of which has helped shape this latest investment to make the park even better.”

The creation of Fort Douglas was one strand of a multi-million pound investment by Dalkeith Country Park’s owner, the Duke of Buccleuch, which also included the redevelopment of the park’s 18th century stables and courtyard into a retail, dining and wellbeing destination, Restoration Yard.

Fort Douglas features an exciting network of high-rise walkways, balance blocks, log walks, jungle climbers, jumping disks, climbing walls, balancing boards, suspended tyres, basket swings and tube slides.

ith a dedicated toddlers’ area suitable for children aged between three and five years-old, the main play area is aimed at older adventurers and explorers, aged between six and 12 years-old.

Fort Douglas is priced £3 for three to five year-olds and £5 for six to 12 year-olds, with under twos free of charge.