Dalkeith railway death

A person has died after being hit by a train on the Borders Railway line through Dalkeith.

The incident happened just before noon today (Monday) at Eskbank Station.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 12pm today we were called to Eskbank Station, Midlothian, following reports of a person being struck by a train.

“We attended along with colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”