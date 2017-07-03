Dalkeith railway death

A person has died after being hit by a train on the Borders Railway line through Dalkeith.
The incident happened just before noon today (Monday) at Eskbank Station.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 12pm today we were called to Eskbank Station, Midlothian, following reports of a person being struck by a train.
“We attended along with colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.
“The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”