Dalkeith Singers in fine voice

There was a packed audience for the Dalkeith Singers’ spring performance at St Nicholas Buccleuch Church last month.

The programme drew upon spiritual and folk music from across the world – from John Rutter’s beautiful arrangements of African American spirituals ‘Feel the Spirit’ and the Namibian prayer ‘Meguru’, to works of a more European flavour, such as the uplifting ‘Mamma Mia’ medley as well as a couple of folksongs from home such as the popular ‘Air Falalalo’. Overall, the programme had something for everybody.

This was the first performance of the Dalkeith Singers under the baton of our new musical director, Jessica Leary, who took up her post in January. The choir and audience were also treated to Jessica’s singing talents during her solo performance in Mozart’s ‘Laudate Dominum’, which also gave the choir a chance to welcome Jessica’s husband, Michael Ferguson to the conducting podium.

Special guests, Bob Miller on bass guitar and Neil Wilson on drums, also accompanied some of the works. The choir and committee were especially grateful to Ailsa Aitkenhead for accompanying the singers splendidly on piano at short notice.

At each concert the choir chooses a charity to support. This time it was Parkinson’s UK and £662.19 was raised from the retiring collection taken at the concert, which will be passed on the Edinburgh branch of the charity to support their fantastic work.

The choir resumes rehearsals on September 7 when it will be preparing for its Christmas performance – new members welcome. For more information on the Dalkeith Singers visit www.dalkeithsingers.org.uk/