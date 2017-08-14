Dalkeith tourist attraction celebrates first birthday

The team at one of Scotland’s premier retail, food and wellbeing destinations has raised its glasses to celebrate its first anniversary.

Restoration Yard at Dalkeith Country Park opened its doors to the public in July 2016 following a £7 million investment to transform the former 18th century stableyard.

Since opening, Restoration Yard – which has a strong ethos focusing on nurturing the mind, body and soul – has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors.

As well as a retail store, luxury food hall, café and wellbeing studio, the revamp also saw the launch of Fort Douglas playground – and the new additions have proved popular with locals as well as attracting visitors from further afield.

The concept behind Restoration Yard is the work of creative director Amanda Pratt, formerly of Avoca, and focuses on the celebration of life and home, beautiful design and creating joy.

Duncan Mackison, chief operations officer of Buccleuch, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be celebrating what has been a fantastic and successful first year for Restoration Yard and Fort Douglas.

“Amanda has worked with us to create a truly unique destination that surrounds visitors with beauty and a sense of calm and wellbeing.

“We’ve welcomed tens of thousands of visitors since opening last July and have received some very positive feedback. As well as creating a strong sense of community with locals who come by regularly, we have seen visitors from all over Scotland and beyond enjoying all Restoration Yard has to offer.

“We have already had an award-winning first year and are already planning some exciting new additions for 2018.”

Restoration Yard has been crowned ‘Best place for a café lunch’ at the Midlothian Food and Drink Awards and won two prestigious conservation awards in 2017. It scooped the ‘Regeneration and Conservation Award’ at this year’s Edinburgh Architectural Association (EAA) Awards and the ‘Building Conservation Award’ at RICS Awards, Scotland.