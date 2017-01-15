Search

Dancing girl gets set to take centre stage

Dalkeith schoolgirl Gemma Yoxall.

Dalkeith schoolgirl Gemma Yoxall has enjoyed a dream start to the year after landing a coveted place at the MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh.

