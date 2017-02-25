Deadline looms for Midlothian community groups

The Bank of Scotland Foundation has launched this year’s Large Grants Programme, accepting applications of between £50,000 and £100,000 from charities registered in Scotland.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, March 7 at noon.

Now in its third year, 11 charities across Scotland have benefitted from almost £900k of funding through the Foundation’s Large Grants Programme so far. The focus of the awards is to develop and improve communities, as well as support financial inclusion and financial literacy in areas of demonstrable need.

While the Foundation’s Small and Medium Grants require charities to use all of the funds within a financial year, Large Grants can provide charities with steady, reliable funding over one or two years.

Philip Grant, chairman of the Bank of Scotland Foundation’s Board of Trustees and chairman of the Scottish Executive Committee, Lloyds Banking Group said, “We understand the many challenges charities regularly face and as our Large Grants Programme provides funding certainty over a longer period, it helps to alleviate some of the daily pressures. The work that charities do is invaluable and the Bank of Scotland Foundation is proud to support them in enabling people across Scotland to benefit from a variety of much needed local services and personal support.”

Full details and application forms can be downloaded from the website at www.bankofscotlandfoundation.org