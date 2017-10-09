Developer’s donation to Edgehead nursery

Oakridge Homes has presented a donation of £1000 to Cranston Country Nursery for the purchase of children’s benches and outdoors play equipment.

Oakridge and Cranston have agreed a partnership whereby any staff member or nursery client who purchases an Oakridge home at Chesterhill generates a £500 donation for the benefit of Cranston’s brilliantly behaved pupils.

Cranston Country Nursery’s director Julie Wiechec said: “Everyone at Cranston is over the moon with this donation. We look forward to welcoming many more Oakridge families to the nursery over the coming months.”

Cranston Country Nursery is located just east of Chesterhill, in the conservation village of Edgehead. For families with young children, access to such a well regarded nursery right on their door step is one of the many attractions of the 19-house Oakridge development at Chesterhill, Edgehead.

With the first two phases sold out, Oakridge Homes is now launching the final five family properties. Completion dates are expected from November onwards.