Developer shares its success with Midlothian Women’s Aid

Barratt Homes in Midlothian is celebrating the work of local community ‘stars’ after the house builder was awarded a maximum five-star rating in the most recent Home Builders Federation (HBF) customer satisfaction survey.

To share in its success, the developer is supporting volunteers and staff at Midlothian Women’s Aid by donating £150 to support the organisation’s work.

This charity not only supports women and children who have experienced domestic abuse but carries out campaigns to raise awareness of the issue and provides assistance to other domestic and sexual violence services throughout the area.

With two crisis centres in Dalkeith and Penicuik the charity is now in its 30th year and has provided much needed support to hundreds of Midlothian women over the years.

Alison Condie, managing director from Barratt Developments East Scotland, said: “We understand that it takes a community of people to really make an area and that is why we wanted to share our success with those who make a real difference to people’s lives locally. Being recognised as a five-star house builder is a great reward for the team working on developments throughout Midlothian but there are many organisations in the area that offer a five-star service and that’s why we wanted to celebrate with them and why we’ve chosen to help support Midlothian Women’s Aid.

“The work this organisation does is a valuable resource for women and children in the area who have faced significant challenges and we want to shine light on what they do for the community in which we’re working to build strong and cohesive communities.”

Julie Watson, operations manager at Midlothian Women’s Aid, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be one of the charities that Barratt has decided to support in its local star initiative. WAEML works across East and Midlothian providing support to women, children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse, as a small local charity this donation of £150 is much appreciated to help us enhance the support we provided to the families we support.”

Barratt Homes is currently building homes at The Woodlands in Dalkeith offering a range of three-bed terraced, semi-detached and four-bed detached homestyles. The development is open Thursday to Sunday 10am-5.30pm and Monday 12.30-5pm. For more information visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 08445 566 166.