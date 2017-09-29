Dialogue continues over Bonnyrigg housing plans

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland is progressing with its programme of community engagement for the proposed development of land at Dalhousie Chesters, Bonnyrigg.

Following the first two meetings of the Community Liaison Forum (CLF) which was set up earlier this year to ensure there is a platform for continued dialogue between Taylor Wimpey and the surrounding local community groups, there will be a community workshop on Saturday, September 30.

The aim of the event is for Taylor Wimpey, the assembled representatives from the wide range of local community groups that form the CLF, which includes council ward members, to share knowledge and build relationships. This interactive session will also allow the community groups to inform the development proposals, which will help to shape the master plan and subsequent detailed design for the land at Dalhousie Chesters.

The event will consist of a series of topic-based mini-workshops, which will include transport and access; site infrastructure including education; open space; as well as place making and design principles.

The outcomes of the event will feed into the masterplan design, which will form a public exhibition of the development proposals for the land at Dalhousie Chesters later this year, to which the whole community can attend. Details of this event will be widely publicised nearer the time.

The land outlined for the proposed development is identified in the proposed Local Development Plan. Taylor Wimpey East Scotland is preparing to deliver up to 1,000 homes, including affordable homes. The proposed plans will also make provision for a primary school, community facilities, open space and the associated infrastructure for a development of this scale.

Pauline Mills, Land and Planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are fully committed to a detailed programme of engagement with local communities throughout the lifetime of our developments. “For large-scale development projects like this one, we are especially keen to engage fully as early as possible in the overall process in order to understand and consider the views from as many stakeholders as possible as we develop our proposal.

“Our community workshop is a key part of our strategy, and we’re keen to gather the views and exchange information with the wide range of community groups that are engaging with us on behalf of the local community at this early stage of the process.

“Following this event, we will review the feedback and discussions that each of the focussed mini sessions will cover before presenting our master plan vision for the development at Dalhousie Chesters at a public exhibition of our plans later this year.”