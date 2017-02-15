Diamond days for Midlothian coach Sandra

She’s helped many Mid and East Lothian residents towards a healthier weight and lifestyle – and now Sandra McConnachie has been recognised for her outstanding service to Weight Watchers members in the area.

Last month, Sandra was awarded Weight Watchers Diamond Coach status at her meeting in Dalkeith Rugby Club. The award, which celebrates coaches who have provided exceptional support to their members during their weight loss journey, is only given out once every two years to a select group of Weight Watchers experts across the country.

In 2016 alone, Sandra helped her members shed approximately 821 stone. With a plan personalised to each member’s age, gender, BMI and lifestyle, coach Sandra, who has lost 65lbs, is committed to helping every member achieve their goal and will equip local residents with the skills and techniques required to build a positive relationship between food, mind and body for good.

Dalkeith meeting member Katie Thomson says the accolade is very well-deserved: “Sandra is a real inspiration to me and the other members in our meeting. she always provides great tips, tricks and support to help us achieve our weight loss goals and develop healthier habits. I have lost 44lbs with Sandra and I’ve never felt better!”

It is the first time Sandra has been awarded Diamond Leader status and is thrilled: “I’m so proud of my members and what they’ve achieved; it has been a fantastic year and to receive this award for doing something I love is amazing! It’s great to see my members enjoying the food they love and jumping off the scales happy.

“Unlike fad diets and quick fixes, Weight Watchers provides a flexible and balanced approach to leading a healthier lifestyle. Our unique counting system, SmartPoints, or no tracking option No Count, guide you towards healthier food choices, based on much more than calories alone, while helping you to be more active and equipping you with the skills and techniques to get you in the right frame of mind to achieve long term success.

“Research shows that with Weight Watchers meetings and online tools, you could lose up to seven times more weight than on your own and I’m looking forward to continuing to prove that stat right!”

Sandra McConnachie runs four meetings a week in Prestonpans on Wednesdays at 7pm, Gorebridge on Thursdays at 6.30pm, and Dalkeith on Saturdays at 8.30am and 10am.