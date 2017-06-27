Did you start Greenhall High in 1964?

A group of pupils, who started first year in Greenhall High in 1964 are organising a reunion for their year.

They are desperately looking for classmates from that same year, who moved on from the primary schools in Gorebridge, Birkenside, Newtongrange, Temple and Borthwick to Greenhall in that year.

Notices have gone out on Facebook, the libraries in Gorebridge and Newtongrange as well as on notice boards in the area. The organisers are asking for information on any of these people, many of whom will not be on Facebook. If you are one of them or know of any of them you are asked to get in touch.

The reunion will take place on Saturday, September 30 in the Dean Tavern, Newtongrange. It will take the form of a buffet lunch (noon to 4pm), which will cost £8 to include the buffet and hire of hall. There has already had a reasonable response but the organisers need to reach out to as many as possible. Please share this information and ask anyone interested to get in contact with Margaret at M_Wotherspoon@hotmail.com or call 01250 870372.