Disruption expected on Borders Railway

The ScotRail Alliance aims keep customers moving during the upcoming improvement works on the Borders Railway.

On Saturday, September 30 and Saturday, October 7, the ScotRail Alliance will be putting on buses to allow customers to continue their journey while work takes place to renew sections of track between Edinburgh and Gorebridge. Train services between Gorebridge and Tweedbank will run as normal.

Rob Shorthouse, ScotRail Alliance communications director, said: “We are working hard to build the best railway that Scotland has ever had. We know that any disruption to services can be a pain for customers but all this work is essential to ensuring we can continue to deliver a first class service on the Borders line.

“Customers can find out more about these changes and what it means for their own journey by visiting the ScotRail website or by downloading our free app. Even although customers’ normal journey might be different while this work is going on, we will keep people moving.”