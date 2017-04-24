Does your child enjoy singing?

NYCoS Midlothian Choir is searching for the next cluster of budding young singers.

Children from Primary 3 upwards are invited to a free half-hour workshop on Wednesday, June 14, at Newbattle Community High School, where they will take part in a range of fun and informal singing games and rhymes.

Lorna Rudden, NYCoS area choirs manager, said: “Our enthusiastic and expert staff provide great singing experiences that are both fun and develop musical skills. Singing in a NYCoS choir has many other benefits too: gaining a musical education, socialising and making friends, and boosting confidence by performing.”

In the first year, the choir meets for an hour every Wednesday evening during term time, where children learn and sing together with others their age. The musicianship programme (based on Kodály methodology) helps to develop skills such as learning to read music, pitching, rhythm, sound production, solo singing and simple theory.

Sign up now at nycos.org.uk/workshop