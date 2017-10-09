Donate old pound coins and help vulnerable children

With less than two weeks to go before the current round £1 coin goes out of circulation media royalty Jennie Bond is urging people to donate their old pounds to help Barnardo’s Scotland change the lives of Scotland’s most vulnerable children.

The former BBC Royal Correspondent has helped families make money by selling their valuables on the channel’s Cash in the Attic and now she wants people to hunt out their coins for a great cause.

Jennie said: “Unlike the antique treasures unearthed on the hit TV show, the old round pounds will be worthless when they cease to be legal tender on 15 October 2017.

“But for Barnardo’s they are hidden treasures as every pound will help it continue its vital work supporting disadvantaged children.

“I appeal to everyone to search their homes from sides of sofas, on window sills and even the attic for old pound coins, as each one will make such a difference to children’s lives.”

Figures reveal the living room is a good place to start looking as the average Brit finds £3.27 a year down the back of the sofa alone – that’s more than £39 million.

And the research by security company Yale found the average person has £12.70 in coins lying around – that’s more than a third of a billion pounds across the nation’s 27 million households.

Barnardo’s Scotland’s Director, Martin Crewe, said: “Barnardo’s Scotland works to transform the lives of the country’s most vulnerable children and every year we help thousands of families to build a better future.

“But we cannot do it without you. Every single one of the old round pounds you donate will really help to make a difference for every child supported by Barnardo’s Scotland.”

The UK’s leading children’s charity is issuing special coin packs before the pounds go out of circulation on October 15 so it’s easy for supporters to donate coins found.

To order your pack simply call the Supporters Relations Hotline on 0800 008 7005 or email supporterrelations@barnardos.org.uk

Alternatively any old pound coins can be handed in at Barnardo’s Scotland charity shops or you can donate online at donate.barnardos.org.uk

Go to www.barnardos.org.uk/shop/shop-search to find your nearest Barnardo’s Scotland shop.

Funds donated to Barnardo’s Scotland go towards supporting the charity’s community-based services across the country.