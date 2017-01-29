Dream day turns into nightmare for couple

A disabled couple’s dream wedding has become a nightmare after their venue changed hands and last week cancelled their big day.

Elaine Robson (35) and Jamie Jenkinson (39), from Dalkeith, had planned to marry at the town’s County Hotel on September 22 and paid their £500 deposit last March.

She said: “I found out a few months ago that the County had changed hands so I phoned to organise a meeting with the new wedding planner. The staff member took our plans and said she would contact the previous owners to get our deposit back to them and she would contact us with a quote for our wedding.

“I was then told last week that the County was not doing functions anymore, and that I was to phone Trading Standards to get my deposit back.

“I only work part-time at an after school club and my fiancé cannot work, so the rest of our money is from benefits. We can’t afford to lose any more money and we do not need the stress that the County has put us under.”

Elaine suffers from bilateral femoral focal deficiency and Jamie suffers from epilepsy.

“They say there could be a chance we don’t get the deposit back because we paid by cash even though I still have the invoice,” she said.

“It’s very stressful.

“There has been no apology, no nothing. It’s me having to do all the running about. They never even contacted us to say they had taken over. It shouldn’t be like that.

“We are still planning to get married. It’s not just the wedding, it’s Jamie’s 40th birthday that day as well. We have the honeymoon booked too.”

When the Advertiser contacted the hotel, a member of staff, who did not give her name, claimed the couple’s wedding had nothing to do with the County Hotel’s current owners.