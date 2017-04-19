Dreams come true for Danderhall neighbours

Ten neighbours in Danderhall are celebrating after winning a dream holiday prize and spending money, thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Speedwell Avenue residents won £5000 of Thomas Cook holiday vouchers along with £2000 in spending money per ticket when their postcode, EH22 1RA, was drawn earlier this month.

Helen McCabe (49) was first to be surprised by People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt, who presented her with her cheque and mini suitcase. “This is excellent,” she said. “The kids will be delighted!”

The part-time florist already has an idea of where to jet off to. “My brother and sister-in-law live in Bahrain and we’ve never made it out to visit them, so that might be where we go,” she said. “With three children – aged 22, 20 and 11 – we haven’t been away in a few years because it’s so expensive for all of us to go together. This has made my day.”

Fidelis Muturi (52) is very lucky, having already won £10,000 thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery a few years ago with her old postcode. She said: “I can’t believe I’ve won again! I always tell people to play, because it could happen to anyone – and I know that even if I don’t win, the money goes to good causes. I think we’ll go on safari in South Africa. I’m so excited and this takes the money stress away from taking an amazing holiday.”

Nicola McKenzie (39) was home with her boyfriend Lee and new baby Jamie when she was surprised by the team from People’s Postcode Lottery. “My boyfriend is 40 this year and he’s been dying to go to New York,” she said. “I didn’t think we’d be able to afford it, but now we can use our vouchers! It’s an amazing prize.”

Lynda Ferrigan (62) and next door neighbour Kenneth Milne (50) were both very excited to see the team knocking on their doors. Lynda is looking forward to a family holiday while Kenneth and his wife Deborah fancy going somewhere warm. “Wow!” exclaimed Lynda when she was presented with her suitcase and cheque. “The family will be thrilled. I have two children and four grandchildren and we’ve wanted to all go on holiday together for a while. It’s my daughter’s 40th today, so she’s in for a nice surprise.”

Kenneth was equally thrilled with his prize. “My wife Deborah and I have so many ideas and dreams of where we might go, but definitely somewhere warm!” he said. “We might take a few mini breaks, and Deborah’s brother is getting married in the Canary Islands later in the year, so we’ll be able to put some of our win towards that.” Estate agent Linda Carr (37) dreams of going to Florida with husband Gareth and their son Finlay.

“I really can’t believe it,” she said. “My husband Gareth and I have been dreaming of taking our son Finlay to Florida, but money has been an issue so that’s absolutely where we’re going to go – I can’t wait to tell him when he gets home from school. It’s absolutely amazing!”

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, said: “This is the first time that we’ve met the winners of our Dream Holiday prize and I’m so glad we came out to Danderhall. Everyone was delighted with their prize! The vouchers are from Thomas Cook and allow the winners to go practically anywhere in the world. They can use the vouchers for a couple of mini breaks or for one big holiday. I wish I was going with them!”There were three other winners in the area who weren’t at home to be surprised by the team. One winner plays with two tickets and so won £10,000 worth of Thomas Cook vouchers and £4000 in spending money. All winners will have their prizes delivered to them.

A minimum of 30% of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £182 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A project near the winners that has received support from players is Cousland Village Hall Association, which was awarded £600 last year for the upgrade of the Petanque Piste.

