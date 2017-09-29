Search

Driving smart

The Distinguished Gentlemans Ride heads through the Midlothian countryside at Leadburn.
This year’s local Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride took place last Sunday with dapper men and women riding classic and vintage styled motorcycles for charity.

The ride went from South Queensferry to the Leadburn Inn near Penicuik.

The ride ends at Leadburn

