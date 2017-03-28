East meets West in Scottish Junior Cup semi draw

The two East Region sides have been kept apart in the semi-final draw of the 2017 Scottish Junior Cup.

East Super League champions Bonnyrigg Rose were drawn against Glenafton Athletic while Linlithgow Rose were drawn against Auchinleck Talbot.

The draw was made at Hampden Park on Tuesday with the SFA chief executive Stewart Regan and SFA performance director Malky McKay making the draw.

Opponents Glenafton are current top of the West Super League but should hold no fear for the Rose as they knocked out Kirkintilloch in the last round and they sit in second place.

The ties will be played on April 15 and 22 with the first leg away at Glenafton.