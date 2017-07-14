Easthouses fall foul to early slip by keeper Tansey

Both teams had a good workout at the Newbattle Complex last Saturday with the only first half difference between Easthouses and the East of Scotland League side was a third minute goal for Preston in an early attack.

The goal happened after a shot from Jason Young saw Lily keeper Paul Tansey take a swing at the ball with his foot but miscue the hit and allow the ball to slip into his own net.

Easthouses settled down and contested well enough though Preston held the edge in terms of attacking as the Lily found it tough going against a strong visiting defence.

Preston were relegated from the Lowland League last season and are now under new joint management of familiar Midlothian junior ex-players Paul Reilly and Jack Lynch.

Easthouses to their credit chased the elusive equaliser but Athletic keeper Craig Pennycuick kept a clean sheet despite pressing corners from the hosts.

And just before the break a stunning netbound shot from Preston’s trialist saw a brilliant save by Paul Tansey as the ball then hit the crossbar and was cleared to safety leaving Preston a goal ahead at the interval.

On the restart Preston brought on four substitutes and another third minute goal put the visitors 2-0 ahead when a long free kick swung in from the right wing was headed home by trialist Steven Campbell past keeper Tansey.

Lily’s Josh Anderson hit a chance wide before being substituted by Rory McIvor.

But it was a composed finish next by Preston’s Johnny Wightman that pushed the visitors 3-0 ahead as Easthouses conceded again.

Any hopes of an Easthouses strike looked unlikely after substitute Graeme Young was first booked in 75 minutes for a challenge on Wightman then a minute later another yellow for dissent saw him red carded and sent off.

Preston were again in action on Tuesday evening earlier this week at the 3G synthetic pitch at Middleshot, Prestonpans, against Penicuik Athletic.

Dalkeith Thistle also play Preston in a friendly next Tuesday.

Easthouses: Tansey, Moffat, Peden, Hall, Arthur, Russell, Barrie, Buckley, Shearer, McDermott, Anderson. Subs: Hamilton, McIvor, Burns, Nevery, Kerr, Young, McManus.

This Saturday, Arniston Rangers at home to Berwick Rangers U20 while Dalkeith Thistle are away to Hawick RA.

Four clubs are in action next Tuesday, July 18, all away from home with Bonnyrigg Rose down at Haddington, Arniston visit Gala Fairydean, Dalkeith are at Preston and Penicuik visit Whitehill Welfare.