Easthouses firm shines at national awards

The company, which has a regional office on Easthouses Road, took the Website of the Year (medium/large company) title at the Property Care Association’s annual Best Practice awards event, held at Warwick University, as well as a Highly Commended accolade in the Project of the Year category.

Stephen Hodgson, chief executive of the PCA, said: “It was a good night for the team at Wise Property Care and the team thoroughly deserved their double success.”

A record number of entries were received for the PCA Best Practice awards this year with he winners were selected by an independent panel of three judges, with the Project of the Year award judged by Dr Hector Atlamirano, a building scientist for UCL, Paul Cribbens, Standards Manager at NHBC and Ray Ferris, Head of Compliance and Standards for the Government-endorsed scheme for trades in and around the home, TrustMark. Andy Ferguson, of Wise Property Care, went to the event to collect the awards, with colleague Peter Ross.

Andy, who oversees the website in his role as marketing manager, said: “Winning the award for Website of the Year is a proud achievement for myself and the team.

“The website is often the first point of contact that people have with the company, so it gives us great peace of mind to know it is of a high standard.

“That said, we will always strive to improve the way we communicate with our customers and the website is a massive part of that, so we intend to further enhance wisepropertycare.com with more super stuff in the near future.”