Easthouses slump to a heavy defeat by Albert

Lochgelly Albert completed a league double over rivals Easthouses as Lily had an off day.

It didn’t take the Fifers long to set out their stall with some early positive play which led to their opening goal in eight minutes when Lewis Elder with acomposed strike scored Lochgelly’s opener.

This prompted a response from the Lily and just five minutes later they drew level via the penalty spot.

An awkward bouncing ball caught John Duffy’s arm and the resultant spot kick was comfortably sent home by Paul McDermott to square the match.

Easthouses on 20 minutes saw a good chance fall to Gary Shearer but is shot hit the crossbar and over the top.

Two minutes later it was 2-1 to the Albert when some slack home defending allowed Elder to hit home his own and Lochgelly’s second goal.

Easthouses fought back with two chances on 27 minutes when a Lewis Russell effort was smothered then a Steven Ferguson shot was swept over the bar.

A free kick on 39 minutes for a foul by Ross McManus saw Martin Rennie find the net from just outside the box.

Easthouses needed a quick goal to get back into the game and in 50 minutes an excellent chance fell to Ferguson only for the ball to be lashed over the bar.

Instead on the hour mark Lochgelly went 4-1 up Jack Wilson shot home from a narrow angle with an opportunist strike.

In the 76th minute, Lily went down to 10 men with a second yellow seeing red-carded Ross McManus sent off in an incident that saw subsequent bookings for protesting McDermott, David Arthur and Hall.

With 10 minutes left Lochgelly went 5-1 ahead with a left foot shot home by Wilson sending the Fifers home happy.

Easthouses: Taylor, Moffat, McManus, Arthur, Young, Russell, Barrie, McMillan, Shearer, McDermott, S Ferguson. Subs: Kecheran, Watson, Hall.