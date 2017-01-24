Charity offer for Midlothian students

Young deaf or hard of hearing people in Midlothian who are planning to apply to join further or higher education courses are being invited to become fully informed about the specialist support that is available for their studies.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Moving On service is asking potential students aged 16-25 who are deaf or have hearing loss to get in touch if they need more information about accessing and progressing in colleges or university.

The charity’s service, whose advisers all sign to a high standard in British Sign Language (BSL) and are deaf aware, can guide young deaf or hard of hearing people through the application processes and provide vital information about the assistance that is available so they can get the most from their course and student life.

Moving On employment adviser Jessica Tainsh said: “Applying for further or higher education courses can be exciting but daunting, so it is vital that everyone has all the information and support they need to ensure they make well-presented and impactful applications.

“It is also important for students who are deaf or have hearing loss to be fully aware of the range of support that is available so that they can have both successful and enjoyable experiences if they go to university or college.”

To find out more about Moving On, email: movingon@hearingloss.org.uk or visit www.hearingloss.org.uk/MovingOn or text 07341738602 textphone 18002 01324 590872.