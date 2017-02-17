Community hub option in Danderhall

A new school and community hub is one of two options to be considered to replace Danderhall Primary School.

Councillors last week agreed that if a town centre site is secured for the planned Shawfair secondary school then Danderhall should be replaced with a new three stream school with a community hub.

The issue will be brought before council at a later date for a final decision. If, however, the Shawfair secondary school is to be located at Woolmet, then building a new three stream primary school to replace Danderhall is the preferred option.

Either solution would need to be completed by August 2020 to accommodate pupil numbers.

Labour proposed replacing Danderhall at its current location and making the preferred option for the new secondary school hub Woolmet rather than Shawfair. Cllr Kelly Parry (SNP) was disappointed that Labour’s motion wasn’t made public until the meeting, as she didn’t have the time to fully evaluate it. Both this motion and the council officers’ recommendations for Shawfair as the preferred site, received nine votes each. The provost’s casting vote carried the recommendations.

Councillors agreed to include £15.3 million of capital costs within the capital plan to progress the plan for a school and community hub. This would drop to £12.7m if it is decided to build a new school at Danderhall with no community facilities. Councillors were asked to note that £6.5m is expected to be recovered from developers and money will come from the future sale of Danderhall Leisure Centre and Danderhall Library, once integrated into a new community hub.