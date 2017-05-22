Council consultation on move to new shared school campus

The council has launched a consultation on using the new school campus at Hopefield for nursery and P1 pupils at Burnbrae Primary.

Subject to a separate consultation, the rest of the campus will be the replacement St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School. If approved, Burnbrae’s early learning will move into Hopefield when the new campus opens, currently planned for the 2018/19 school session.

The proposal would mean that Burnbrae Primary School will operate over two sites under the management of one head teacher, all Burnbrae nursery and primary 1 school pupils will attend the Hopefield campus on Rosewell Road, and all Primary 2 to Primary 7 Burnbrae pupils will attend the existing school building on Burnbrae Road.

The consultation will run until June 20, paper copies will be at Burnbrae Primary School and the Lasswade Centre. While an online version is available on the council’s website. To hear more about the Burnbrae proposal head along to the public meeting at the school on May 31 from 7-8.30pm.

Once the consultation period is over, the views gathered will be considered by the council and Education Scotland.

The final consultation report will then be published in both electronic and printed form at least three weeks before the council makes a decision on the proposal.

It is anticipated that the final consultation report, setting out a recommendation, will be presented to the meeting of the full Council on September 26.