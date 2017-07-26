Iain cooks up university awards success

A former Lasswade High student has won a top award at the Herald Higher Education Awards 2017.

Iain Scott (31), a father of four who now lives in Prestonpans, is currently studying BSc (Hons) Dietetics at Queen Margaret University (QMU), Musselburgh.

Iain was recognised by the judges for his outstanding voluntary contribution to QMU and the wider community, including his work off campus with local schools and young people. Judges also singled Iain out for his ability to inspire and motivate others.

A positive force within the community, Iain has supported his community council, chaired the parent council, and run campaigns to highlight the lack of nursery place provision. He is dedicated to his volunteering work with DadsWork, an East Lothian community project that works with fathers and male care givers, and is a committee member of ‘Support from the Start’, which improves the lives of children from birth to eight years.

Iain’s NHS work highlights a need for family support in relation to food planning and cooking. He secured funding for a pilot project of his own initiative: ‘Cooking for Life’.

Supported by the Community Dietetics team, he ran four eight-week courses for families from the most deprived areas, enhancing their cooking, meal planning and budgeting skills. This year, he is working with the Prestonpans Infant School and Support for the Start to offer a summer lunch club there, ensuring children in the most deprived areas access healthy, nutritious meals throughout the holidays.

Iain also inspires children to adopt healthy lifestyles by delivering the workshop, ‘You are what you eat’, as part of the Queen Margaret Children’s University. He was also guest speaker at the recent Queen Margaret Children’s University graduation ceremony where he promoted the value of lifelong learning.

He said: “I’m truly grateful for the acknowledgment of my ongoing efforts to enhance and support the lives of those around me. I’ll continue to strive to inspire my children, and work to the best of my ability to support others, both in university and in my community, and complete my degree in dietetics.”

Callum Maguire, Head of Outreach and Community Engagement at QMU, added: “Iain is an outstanding student ambassador for the university.”