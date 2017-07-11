Investment in new Newbattle Centre of Excellence

Midlothian Council is to invest around £500,000 equipping its first Centre of Excellence at the new Newbattle High School.

The school, which will move to a new site in spring of 2018, will offer students from across Midlothian the chance to gain digital industry skills in everything from film and video production to programming and coding.

Midlothian’s cabinet member for education, Councillor Jim Muirhead said: “This is an exciting opportunity which is going to reap dividends for our communities for decades to come.

“If we want the facility to be a true centre of excellence, we need to make sure the digital assets are of the highest quality to equip our students with the best skills and knowledge possible for future careers in the digital industries.”

At a recent full council meeting, councillors approved £457,000 for digital assets and a further £38,000 for additional revenue and borrowing costs.

Councillors noted the ongoing work in developing key partnerships with the University of Edinburgh and commercial partners from digital industries. A bid for funding of £1.3m for a Newbattle Centre of Excellence has been made as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region City Deal submission.

A further report on the Centres of Excellence will come before the council when the outcome on the City Deal is likely to be known later in the summer.