Joint campus for Bonnyrigg

St Mary’s RC Primary School is to move to a new joint campus on the nearby site of the former Hopefield Primary School in Bonnyrigg.

The two-stream school will also provide extra capacity for Burnbrae Primary School.

The site had originally been planned for a two stream non-denominational schoo. However, following a detailed look at local pupil numbers and the growing population in the area, councillors agreed last week to proceed with the building work and to start a formal consultation on relocating St Mary’s.

Local councillors Bob Constable (SNP), Derek Milligan (Lab) and Ian Baxter (Green) all welcomed the news.

Cllr Constable said: “We’re confident this is a better solution for both St Mary’s and Burnbrae.”

Cllr Milligan said:“It will actually resolve a few of the problems we have at the top end of Bonnyrigg.”

While Cllr Baxter called for promotion of nearby paths for children walking to school to tie in with the new campus.

However Cllrs Milligan and Baxter both warned about parking provision and the road layout at the new campus, pointing out that the catholic school has a wider catchment area and would therefore lead to more pupils going by car.

Hopefield Primary was closed in 2012, with pupils and teachers moving to the new Burnbrae Primary School. In May 2015 the building was engulfed in flames and later demolished.