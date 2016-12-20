Loanhead pupils receive road safety donation

As the winter months bring darker mornings and evenings, CALA Homes (East) has joined forces with Loanhead Primary School to raise awareness of road safety amongst pupils.

The luxury housebuilder has donated a ‘Be Safe Be Seen’ safety pack which includes 30 high visibility vests for taking children on school outings and clip on reflective badges for all pupils to help them be seen on the journey to and from school.

Loanhead primary head teacher Diane Donnelly, Headteacher said: “Road safety is always a priority for us and we would like to thank CALA Homes for its kind donation.

“The vests will be really useful when taking classes on educational visits and the badges are very popular with the children. The donations will help our pupils to be much more visible over the winter months, giving parents and teachers peace of mind.

“It’s great that CALA Homes recognises the importance of road safety and is supporting us in this way to help keep children safe.”

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (East), said: “Health and safety is of paramount importance at CALA so we were really keen to work in partnership with Loanhead Primary School to raise awareness of road safety amongst pupils.

“Many of our developments are located close to schools so it makes perfect sense for us to do what we can to help pupils stay safe and be seen as they walk to and from school during the winter months.

“We hope that the reflective badges and vests will reinforce the importance of children being visible to motorists and the need for drivers to watch their speed, particularly in residential areas and around schools.”

The homebuilder recently launched its Mayburn Park development in Straiton. Situated just over five miles south of the capital’s city centre, the development will consist of a total of 90 homes.

The first phase of the development is now available.