Local MSP praises school at Scottish Parliament

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) highlighted the work of Newbattle Community High School in a debate at the Scottish Parliament last week.

Mr Beattie was speaking in the debate at Holyrood entitled ‘Education and Skills Committee Debate: SQA, Education Scotland, SFC and SDS - Performance and Role’.

As a member of the education committee, Mr Beattie visited Newbattle High School in December in an evidence-gathering role, where he met with the school’s headteacher, Colin Taylor, and other members of staff.

Mr Beattie said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to highlight the great work of everyone at Newbattle High.

“Given that around 69 per cent of the pupils come from areas of multiple deprivation, the teachers do a tremendous job in ensuring a record number go on to positive destinations.

“This clearly cannot be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination yet the positive destination numbers keep increasing.

“I give my sincere thanks to Colin Taylor and all the other staff members for these achievements, and I look forward to seeing the progress continue in the coming years.”