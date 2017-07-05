New name for Newbattle campus chosen

The new community facility at Newbattle is to be named Newbattle Community Campus after it was the top choice in a recent council poll.

At the full council meeting last week, councillors approved the name after hearing 221 people voted in favour of it in the online survey while 85 people chose the other option, the Newbattle Centre.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for property and facilities, Councillor Derek Milligan, said: “Many thanks to everyone who took part in the six-week long survey.

“The Newbattle Community Campus is the preferred choice of name by a long way so, having listened to our communities, we’re delighted to confirm this is what the facilities will be officially named.”

Newbattle High School will retain its name.

The survey ran from March 31 to May 5 after Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council told council officers that Newbattle Community Campus was the preferred choice of local residents.

The facility, which will mirror the opening times of the Lasswade Centre, had been referred to as the Newbattle Centre.

Council officers then discussed the idea of inviting local communities to pick their favourite name with Newtongrange and Gorebridge community councils. All three community councils agreed.

The campus, on the site of the Mayfield Complex, will be 15,613 sqm. As well as a high school, local people will benefit from a new library, gym, swimming pool, sports facilities and a range of community facilities on campus.