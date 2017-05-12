School move views sought in council consultation

A consultation has been launched on the proposal to move St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School to a new school campus on the site of the former Hopefield Primary School in Bonnyrigg.

Subject to a separate consultation running at the same time, the rest of the campus will be used for nursery and Primary 1 pupils of Burnbrae Primary School. If approved, the relocation of St Mary’s will happen when the new campus opens, planned for the 2018/19 school session.

The consultation will run until June 19. Paper copies of the consultation proposal document will be at St Mary’s and the Lasswade Centre. The document is also on the council’s website.

And a public meeting on the plans will take place at the school on May 24 at 7pm.