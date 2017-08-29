School traffic ban approved

Midlothian Council last week approved traffic regulations for a new scheme to ban driving in streets around a school at drop-off and pick up times.

After the October holidays the School Streets pilot will be introduced at Lasswade Primary School during the periods when children are walking to and from school.

At last week’s cabinet meeting councillors heard that the principle was supported by 87 per cent of the 261 people who responded to an informal consultation, while 17 people objected when details of the traffic regulation order were published. Cabinet decided to ignore the objections and pushed ahead with approving the traffic order.

Midlothian Council leader Derek Milligan (Lab) said: “I think the report is self explanatory there are around ten per cent opposed with 87 per cent in favour. So we are happy to agree the recommendations.”

When the project starts in October five streets around the school will be closed to traffic from 8.15-9am Monday to Friday, 3.10-3.55pm Monday to Thursday, and Fridays 12.10-12.55pm. The streets which will be closed are Pendreich View, Drive, Terrace, Avenue and Grove. Council officer Ricky Moffat agreed to report back to the three local councillors after three months of the project to identify any issues that may arise.

The School Streets consultation for King’s Park Primary School in Dalkeith will begin shortly, and the scheme is likely to be implemented in January if approved by councillors.