Elderly woman dies from bus fall injuries

An elderly woman from Dalkeith has died ten days after being hurt in a fall when the bus she was on had to brake suddenly to avoid a car.

The 82-year-old, who is not being named at her family’s request, was sitting on the lower deck of a number three Lothian Buses service at around 1pm on December 16.

She suffered serious injuries when the driver took action to avoid colliding with a silver Honda Civic on Gilmerton Road at the junction with the on-slip to the City Bypass.

She died on Boxing Day at the Western General Hospital. Her family said in a statement that they were devastated at the loss of a loving mother of four who also had grandchildren and great-grandchildren.