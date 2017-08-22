End of the line for bus shop

The Lothian Dalkeith Travelshop will close permanently at 4.45pm on Friday, September 1, following a decline in use in recent years.

With more customers choosing to access information online, ticket sales have halved in the last four years at the Jarnac Court store and Lothian Buses believes the facility is no longer has a commercially viable future. With the lease due for renewal the company has taken the opportunity to close the shop.

Nigel Serafini, Lothian Buses’ commercial director, said: “We recognise that this may have an impact on the small number of customers who continue to use the Travelshop. Unfortunately, we cannot justify its continued operation.

“However, we remain committed to providing an excellent service for customers in Midlothian. We encourage customers to use our online and telephone services to access information and tickets, as well as the local PayPoints for topping up Ridacards.”

Top-ups for Ridacards are available from 250 PayPoint outlets in the Lothian Buses area, including four in the centre of Dalkeith: RS McColl, Dalkeith Metro, Costcutter, Dalkeith Newsagents. Full details of PayPoint outlets are available from www.paypoint.com/en-gb or by calling 0800 310 0000.

Information and tickets for all Lothian’s services are available from www.lothianbuses.co.uk, by calling 0131 555 6363 or through the Transport for Edinburgh app.