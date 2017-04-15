Enjoy your local woodlands this spring

Forest Enterprise Scotland is encouraging local people to get down to Lord Ancrum’s Wood and give their health a kick start this spring.

There are multiple health benefits to spending time outdoors and as the mornings get lighter and the nights get longer there’s no excuse not to get out and enjoy the fresh Scottish air.

It can be easier than you think to get active and lead a healthier lifestyle, just by using your local woodland. Lord Ancrum’s Wood offers a great green space to take a long solo walk, train for the next marathon or assault course, enjoy a cycle with the family or start a running club with friends.

The benefits of getting regular exercise are well known, but using your local woodland as a replacement to the gym could have more benefits than you think.

Julie McAlpine, community engagement and employment skills officer at Forest Enterprise Scotland, said: “This is one of the best times of year to get outdoors and explore what Scotland’s green spaces have to offer. It’s a changing season when things are starting to grow, new life is all around and the light mornings make it a wondrous time to explore nature at its best.

“We all start to feel a bit brighter when the days get longer and what better way to enjoy them than by being outdoors in Scotland’s woodlands. Our natural green spaces and forests are accessible and can be used for a number of social activities or to help with your fitness goals.”