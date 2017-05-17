Burst main leads to river spill at Temple

Investigations are still being carried out after a burst water main washed silt into the River South Esk at Temple last week.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) was still on site as the Advertiser went to press on Tuesday, following the incident on May 9.

A SEPA spokesman said: “Investigations are ongoing to determine the level of impact on the river and SEPA is in discussion with Scottish Water over what actions can be taken to prevent similar incidents occurring in future.”

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “Repairs were completed on May 9 and the main introduced back into service the next day. We have liaised with SEPA regarding their concerns over silt deposits.”