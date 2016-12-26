Country Corner - A bird which we have taken to our hearts

What can I tell you about robins? My friend Robin like scones and cappuccino and my grandson Robin likes train! writes George Hogg (Hogg Estate Services).

However, given the time of year you have no doubt gathered I am really referring to the nation's official favourite bird.

Not long ago there was a TV and media poll to choose Britain’s favourite bird.

Despite coming first in the vote, the poor old Robin has not had its new found position officially ratified by government, so will not be appearing on coins or stamps anytime soon.

This is a great shame when the alternative is to do nothing and ignore the fondness the Great British public holds for this iconic little bird.

I suspect much of the reason for the robin winning the poll is because it is instantly recognised by people who could put a name to no other British bird.

Christmas cards have, of course, ensured this widespread familiarity with the robin.

From an early age we are exposed to cheery pictures of robins on almost every other card.

That allows folk to recognise the actual bird when they see it.

The fact that robins are so at home in even our busiest towns and cities also helps its cause greatly.

Then, of course, there is the way television gardening programmes have turned so many of us into amateur gardeners.

If there is one species robins love – it is gardeners.

Gardeners mean loose soil and that means worms and other insects for this confiding wee red breast.

I also suspect the robin’s upright posture a lertness and big eyes add to its appeal.

Quite simply robins make us cheery.

Sadly, they don’t seem to have that effect on politicians!