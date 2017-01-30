Country Corner - Providing a haven for this garden acrobat

Surely everyone is familiar with the Blue Tit? asks George Hogg (Hogg Estate Services).

I say that, though I never fail to be amazed by how little modern screen gazers know about anything around them.

Certainly, anyone who feeds their garden birds cannot help but notice this common and colourful member of the tit family.

As if common and colourful was not enough to make this a favourite bird of many, the blue tit is also a natural acrobat.

Just as likely to be seen upside down as right way up, this sprite is engineered to get to food no matter how difficult or how well hidden.

This is because, away from the feeders, the blue tit’s foraging method involves searching every tiny nook, cranny and crevice of bark for the eggs, larvae and adults of nsects.

In able to this, evolution has bestowed upon the blue tit, contortionist and acrobatic skills which would not be out of place in a circus.

Mind you, I suspect much of this bird’s popular appeal has as much to do with baby-faced cuteness than anything as scientific as evolution!

Although we have turned into a nation of bird feeders, as far as this species is concerned we are only making up for the way we have covered so many of our gardens in decking, pebbles and other hard landscaping.

Trees, in particular, seem less likely to be found in gardens now, or are heavily pruned where they are tolerated.

Trees mean caterpillars and blue tits need thousands of caterpillars to feed their enormous broods of chicks.

So, if like so many others, this is your favourite bird feeder attendee, make room for a native tree or shrub.

Birch is a great favourite of blue tits, recognisable by their blue and yellow plumage, and is also a lovely light and airy tree which will not become a monster.

Have you got room for one?