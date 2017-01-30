Garden delight for Dalkeith nursery

One of Scotland’s largest independently owned optometrists, Black & Lizars, has spent the summer sponsoring a vegetable garden at a local nursery, King’s Park Nursery, in Dalkeith.

Throughout the growing season of 2016, the big-hearted optometrists donated more than £300 in sponsorship to buy seeds, free standing planters, trellis, and planting equipment, such as trowels, weeding tools, and gardening gloves to let the children plant and care for their own healthy fruit and vegetables.

Under the supervision of teachers, the class grew strawberries, carrots and lettuce for healthy playtime snacks; not to mention a bounty of flowers and bee-friendly plants to teach children about the pollination cycle.

When it came time to harvest their bounty, the children got a helping hand from Seemore, the Purple Dragon, Black & Lizars’ children’s mascot, who visited the school to offer a helping tail with the harvest.

Julie Davidson, assistant head teacher at King’s Park Nursery, said: “The children really benefited from the generous donation by Black & Lizars. They grew a variety of herbs, fruits and vegetables in their new planters, which they were able to eat during snack time.

“The children learned where their food comes from and how healthy eating promotes a healthy lifestyle.”

Matthew Felstead, Black & Lizars’ practice manager, added: “A healthy diet makes for good eye health, and we were delighted to be able to sponsor this vegetable garden and, we hope, instil a love of growing healthy food in the children of King’s Park.

“It’s a vital part of a healthy childhood, and we’re glad to have helped the King’s Park Nursery children get into good food, and learn the skills to grow their own. The earlier the kids develop a love of healthy foods and a balanced diet, the better it will be in the long term to help keep their eyes as healthy as possible and for prospective parents of the future.”