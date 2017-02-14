Increase in Scottish Water charges to fund investment

Household water charges in Scotland remain among the lowest in Great Britain, according to recent figures.

In 2017/18, the average Scottish Water charge will remain £38 lower than the average charge elsewhere in the UK even after Scottish Water increases charges by 1.6 per cent from April - a rise of just over £6 a year for the average household.

The water authority said that the average household charge in 2017/18 will be £357 – less than £1 a day.

Between 2015 and 2021, Scottish Water is investing £3.5 billion in projects the length and breadth of Scotland.

The six-year investment will be made in water treatment works, pipes and networks to improve service, enhance the environment and support jobs in the Scottish economy.

These include construction of the £100 million Shieldhall Tunnel in Glasgow to improve water quality in the River Clyde and reduce flooding, a new £29 million treatment works to provide continuous, high-quality drinking water to customers in the Oban area and a £5 million upgrade of Dundee’s drinking water network.

Douglas Millican, chief executive, said: “Scottish Water customers continue to enjoy the benefits of one of the UK’s best value water and waste water services. The quality of drinking water received by our customers has never been higher, while we’ve continued to achieve excellent customer satisfaction results.

“By 2021, we expect to deliver further improvements to drinking water quality and environmental performance while at the same time ensuring that overall household charges have fallen further in real terms.”

The 1.6 per cent increase in Scottish Water household charges from April 1 will apply to all council tax bands.