Loanhead children’s flower power

Siblings Caitlin and Aiden Lambert of Loanhead, have been selected as the winners of the ‘Tallest Sunflower’ category in the annual Midlothian Council tenants gardening competition.

The sunflowers were grown from seedlings by the children at the home of their grandfather George Paterson at Kennington Avenue in Loanhead.

Five-year-old Caitlin’s sunflower measured at 2.13 metres and four-year-old Aiden’s was 2.10 metres.

Keeping with the sunflower theme, tenant participation officer Lesley Connell presented the children with a friendly scarecrow as their prize.