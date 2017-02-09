Midlothian gardening project needs your vote

Volunteer Midlothian’s Midlothian Growing Together project is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive grants from the 5p bag levy and this month shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. Midlothian Growing Together Project has been shortlisted.

Although open to all, Midlothian Growing Together particularly targets young people and adults with support needs to become volunteers; helping them gain confidence, skills and experience though developing the Community Garden at Dalkeith Country Park and allotment at Vogrie. The project serves as an example of sustainable gardening practises; using organics methods, recycled materials, compost from sustainable sources etc. Gardening workshops and open events in the Community Garden will ensure the whole community can engage with, and benefit from the project.

Karen Downie, Volunteer Midlothian’s Head of Service – Transform, said: “We are very excited to have been shortlisted for this award and would encourage Tesco customers to vote for our Midlothian Growing Together Project. As well as benefiting the local environment, the project focuses very much on the social and personal development of the volunteers; and provides a community garden and open events for all to enjoy.”

Voting is open in stores until February 25. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.