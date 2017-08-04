Plans to boost festive events with marketing push

Plans to make Midlothian even more festive this Christmas have been launched, with a bid to shore up support for a Winter Festival programme.

Midlothian Tourism Forum and Midlothian Council is planning to pull together a series of local events which will bring in visitors and brighten up the cold Christmas and New Year period.

Now they’re looking for local businesses, venues, and community groups to step forward with details of their organised festive events.

Newly-organised events are welcome, as are any long-established celebrations in Midlothian.

It is hoped that all parties can then work together to promote the events.

The Midlothian Winter Festival programme will be promoted through a range of local and national marketing channels including Event Scotland and Visit Scotland.

Organisers hope to bring in visitors both from Midlothian and further afield to boost business.

The news comes after Midlothian Council was previously examining measures to save money around the Christmas celebrations which take place in the area.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the council was looking for ways to cut costs over the winter period.

It currently costs Midlothian Council £60,000 for Christmas lights across the county.

Details of any events which you would like to be included should be supplied by 12pm on Thursday 21 September to aileen.scobie@midlothian.gov.uk.