Striking gold by spotting this rare moth

Wow!

Checking a moth trap is like Christmas morning every tme.

You never know what species are going to be in the box patiently awaiting photographing and identification before being released to carry on doing what moths do.

This stunner, a Lempke’s Gold Spot, was among a great variety species in my latest haul.

Of course, a fair proportion come in several shades of brown, making their identification a bit of a challenge, but all have subtle differences in pattern to distinguish them.

Then there are the rest, the flash species, bound to impress with their strange shapes,colours, lifestyles or just plain rarity.

I live for ‘firsts’.

Whether at home or abroad, I am always on the lookout for species I have never seen before.

It seems to me, if a species has taken millions of years to evolve, the least I can do is take a look at it while I am here!

For me this gorgeous Lempke’s Gold Spot was a first. I have never had one before and may never have one again. This moth is more commonly found in northern England.

That makes for a very special moment.

There was, in fact, a much rarer moth among the same catch.

It was a Netted Pug, hardly ever recorded in these parts, and quite a bonny creature in its own right.

Any other time it would have been a very exciting discovery, but alongside the gold spot?

Try moth trapping for yourself, any garden or even balcony will do.

In fact, an open window and a light left on will catch moths.

Just be sure to release them unharmed next day.

I can’t guarantee you a Lempke’s Gold Spot, but I can guarantee endless interest!