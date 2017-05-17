Expert advice for Midlothian firms

International businesswoman Patricia Barclay is an expert on intellectual property.

Trademarks and trade secrets: protecting your intellectual properties is the title of the talk.

George Archibald, chief executive of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce (MELCC), said: “Intellectual property is vital to the business process. Knowing how to protect your idea, whether it’s an invention, a brand name, a service or a process, can save you time and money.

“At this business breakfast, Patricia will discuss two types of intellectual property that are key to businesses. They are how to choose and protect a brand name while avoiding infringing the rights of others and the importance of trade secrets and how they can be protected.”

The MELCC Chamber Breakfast Club is on Thursday, May 25 (8am to 10am) at the Best Western Kings Manor Hotel, 100 Milton Road East, Edinburgh, WH15 2NP.