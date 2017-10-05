Explore the appliance of science at festival

The Midlothian Science Festival is back this October, with two weeks of fun activities and events – with plenty for children, families and adults too.

This year the festival is running from this Saturday (October 7 ) until October 21, with over 70 public events and many more in schools.

Festival co-founder and director Sarah Keer-Keer said: “The festival is a great way for us to share science with local people. We are really proud of the range of events we have on offer in the heart of Midlothian communities and most are free of charge.”

The festival is very excited to be running many brand-new events, including a 2km Colour Run, Zombiology night and The Perfect Cream Tea – an event exploring the physics behind scones, jam and cream.

The festival is also hosting ten science gala days across Midlothian, including Bright Sparks at Danderhall Library, a day specifically for under fives, so be prepared for some messy science play!

For those interested in the outdoors or dogs, Wild Science and Walkie Talkies at Vogrie is a must. If you want to explore space, head along to the ‘Let’s Rocket to Space’ day at Newtongrange Library.

Dr Hermione Cockburn, scientific director, Dynamic Earth added: “It’s really important that families get a chance to explore science together and the science gala days are the perfect opportunity for people of all ages to have fun and get hands-on with science!

“I’m so pleased that Dynamic Earth is taking part this year at Wild Science on October 8 and the team are really looking forward to supporting the festival.”

The programme also features adult talks and discussions, including ‘Making sense of Stress’ at IKEA, a discussion about how our bodies respond and cope with stress.

While the ‘Garden Laboratory’ at Pentland Plants will be looking at what is happening in our garden and house plants.

Dalkeith Library will host ‘Outer Space – The Next Empire’ , a discussion about the future of human activity in outer space.

The festival is also hosting two pub quizzes at The Original Rosslyn Inn and the Justinlees Inn, mixing up standard quiz questions with science ones, and giving you the chance to pose your own questions.

As always the second week of the festival coincides with the school holidays and the festival has a plentiful array on offer for families and children, welcoming ‘Do you Feel Lucky’ – an intriguing show about chance, luck and superstition at IKEA, on a Friday 13th too, and welcoming back the Chemistry Brothers with their experimental show to Dalkeith Library.

The festival will also have various hands-on and interactive workshops and drop-ins too.

All events and activities are supported by local scientists and researchers from within surrounding universities, Midlothian Council and libraries and Midlothian community groups and businesses too. The festival also relies upon the very generous support of near 400 volunteers, who give up their time to help.

While the festival receives some funding from the Scottish Government and the Darwin Trust for Edinburgh, as a charity it is inviting people to become a ‘friend’ of the event and donate to help keep the festival able to run free events next year.

Look out for the Midlothian Science Festival 2017 programme or visit the website to see all events and to book your places – www.midlothiansciencefestival.com.