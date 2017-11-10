Family of man who died locally traced

Police Scotland can confirm that the family of a man who sadly died in Midlothian have now been traced.

The body of Edvardas Sidla (27), was found in a wooded area on the Bush Estate in Roslin on December 9, 2016.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Following a police appeal a member of the public came forward with information which established Mr Sidla to be a Lithuanian national and his next of kin were traced to the Republic of Ireland.